Aston Villa set to net Ludwig Augustinsson on loan

By Liam KeenAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa are close to completing a loan deal for Sevilla’s Ludwig Augustinsson, according to reports.

Steven Gerrard
The Swedish international left-back only joined the Spanish side last summer after leaving German club Werder Bremen.

He made 27 appearances last season, including games in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Now, reports have suggested the 28-year-old is on the verge of a loan move to Villa, while the club have an option to buy.

It is understood that Villa are now finalising the contract with Augustinsson and that the deal will be announced once that is agreed.

Augustinsson is an experienced international who has made 46 appearances for his nation.

For Villa, he will provide depth at left-back and competition for Lucas Digne, following the £15million sale of Matt Targett to Newcastle last month.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

