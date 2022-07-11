Aston Villa set to net Ludwig Augustinsson on loan

Steven Gerrard

The Swedish international left-back only joined the Spanish side last summer after leaving German club Werder Bremen.

He made 27 appearances last season, including games in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Now, reports have suggested the 28-year-old is on the verge of a loan move to Villa, while the club have an option to buy.

It is understood that Villa are now finalising the contract with Augustinsson and that the deal will be announced once that is agreed.

Augustinsson is an experienced international who has made 46 appearances for his nation.