Steven Gerrard: Ashley Young is Aston Villa’s standard bearer

The vastly-experienced Young agreed fresh terms earlier this week, extending his second spell with Villa for another season.
Gerrard, who also played with the 36-year-old for England, said: “It was an area of the squad where we believed we needed experience around the group.
“We’ve got a lot of talent emerging, the likes of Jacob Ramsey who’s really grabbed a position in the team, and they need people to look up to.
“We need to have people who set standards on a daily basis, who are winners. Ashley ticks all of those boxes.”
Young played 24 times in the Premier League for Villa last season – 10 of those as a starter.
Gerrard added: “He’s as fit as he’s ever been. We analysed that side and nothing suggests he’s slowing down.
"It made sense to give Ashley the chance to stay with us for another year, so I’m delighted.”