Trezeguet departs Aston Villa for Trabzonspor

Aston Villa's Trezeguet. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire.

The winger joined Villa in the summer of 2019, signing from Kasimpasa for £8.5million, and has scored nine goals in 64 appearances.

His most crucial contributions at Villa saw him help the club pull off the Great Escape from relegation in 2020, as well as a stoppage time winner against Leicester to send Villa into the Carabao Cup final in the same year.

After a serious knee injury in 2021, the Egypt international returned earlier this year before joining Istanbul Basaksehir on-loan.