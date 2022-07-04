Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey vows to silence critics

By Joseph MasiAston VillaPublished: Comments

Winger Leon Bailey has vowed to silence his doubters in a defiant post on social media.

Leon Bailey.
The Jamaica international arrived at Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen in a £30million deal last summer.

Having shone in Germany, Villa fans hoped Bailey’s arrival would go some way to filling the void left by Jack Grealish’s departure.

But he endured an injury hit first campaign which limited him to 18 league appearances.

In a video message on Instagram, though, Bailey moved to silence his doubters.

“Talk the same talk you did last season, he said.

“New season incoming, I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t achieve, mark my words.”

Meanwhile, Villa have been linked with a move for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

