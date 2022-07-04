Ashley Young signs new one-year Aston Villa deal

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Aston Villa's Ashley Young (right). Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The veteran, who turns 37 on Saturday, was originally named among the club's list of released players but manager Steven Gerrard was keen to keep Young's experience and versatility.

Talks have been ongoing for a number of weeks and as a result of Gerrard's desire to keep him, the former England international has now signed on the dotted line to keep him with Villa for another 12 months.

Young returned for his second spell at Villa Park last summer and made 25 appearances in claret and blue.