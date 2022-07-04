Notification Settings

Ashley Young signs new one-year Aston Villa deal

Aston VillaPublished: Comments

Ashley Young has signed a new one-year deal with Villa.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Aston Villa's Ashley Young (right). Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
The veteran, who turns 37 on Saturday, was originally named among the club's list of released players but manager Steven Gerrard was keen to keep Young's experience and versatility.

Talks have been ongoing for a number of weeks and as a result of Gerrard's desire to keep him, the former England international has now signed on the dotted line to keep him with Villa for another 12 months.

Young returned for his second spell at Villa Park last summer and made 25 appearances in claret and blue.

He has enjoyed a successful career and won silverware at both Manchester United and Inter Milan, while also winning 39 England caps.

