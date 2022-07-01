Lovre Kalinic signs with Hajduk Split

Lovre Kalinic of Aston Villa gathers the ball safely infront of Jay Rodriguez of West Bromwich Albion.

The Croatia international goalkeeper joined Villa from Gent for £6million in January, 2019 but made only eight appearances, the last of those more than three years ago.

Kalinic, 32, had spent the past two seasons on loan with Hajduk and will now return to his homeland on a permanent basis.

The 6ft 7in shot-stopper, who had a year remaining on his contract at Villa Park, is believed to have been granted a free transfer.

His final appearance for Villa came in a 2-0 home defeat to Albion on February 16, 2019, when he was forced off at half-time after sustaining a concussion in a challenge with Jake Livermore.