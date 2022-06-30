Notification Settings

Suitors lining up move for Aston Villa's Cameron Archer

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa hotshot Cameron Archer is continuing to attract interest from a host of Championship clubs, with Preston boss Ryan Lowe confirming he wants the teenager back on loan.

Cameron Archer
Cameron Archer

Archer, who is also being courted by Albion, scored seven goals for the Lilywhites during the second half of last season. But his suitors will have to be patient, with Steven Gerrard prepared to give the England under-21 international the chance to force his way into Villa’s first-team plans during pre-season.

Lowe, a close friend of Gerrard, admitted: “I’ve spoken to Steven and what could happen is he’s (at Villa) for pre-season and doesn’t go (out on loan) anymore.”

The Preston boss is ‘quietly confident’ of securing Archer’s return should he be allowed out, adding: “He wants to represent Villa and to get more games under his belt in a league like the Championship may be the way forward.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

