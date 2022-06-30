Suitors lining up move for Aston Villa's Cameron Archer

Cameron Archer

Archer, who is also being courted by Albion, scored seven goals for the Lilywhites during the second half of last season. But his suitors will have to be patient, with Steven Gerrard prepared to give the England under-21 international the chance to force his way into Villa’s first-team plans during pre-season.

Lowe, a close friend of Gerrard, admitted: “I’ve spoken to Steven and what could happen is he’s (at Villa) for pre-season and doesn’t go (out on loan) anymore.”