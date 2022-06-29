Jury out on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard according to survey

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday May 7, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Burnley. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Nearly half of those who took part in our online poll (46 per cent) are yet to be convinced by Gerrard, who replaced Dean Smith as boss last November.

The former Liverpool and England captain successfully steered the team away from relegation danger after taking charge when they sat just two points above the drop zone.

But a 14th-placed finish fell well below the expectations of many supporters, who expected Villa to finish in the top half of the Premier League. That will again be the minimum demand in the 2022/23 campaign, with 90 per cent of those who took part in our survey confident the club will claim a top-10 berth and more than a quarter believing Villa can qualify for Europe.

But the majority (60 per cent) believe it will require between three to four new signings during the current transfer window for their club to become serious contenders for European football.

Villa have already been active in the transfer market and of the new arrivals, midfielder Boubacar Kamara is the man supporters are most looking forward to watching. The 22-year-old France international polled 58 per cent of the vote, ahead of playmaker Philippe Coutinho (30 per cent) and defender Diego Carlos (12 per cent).

Matty Cash was picked out as the best performer last season, with 59 per cent of respondents picking him as their star man ahead of goalkeeper Emi Martinez (21 per cent) and midfielder Jacob Ramsey (20 per cent).