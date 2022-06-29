Notification Settings

Jury out on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard according to survey

Steven Gerrard will head into the new season looking to a win over a sizeable minority of Villa supporters, according to the results of an Express & Star survey.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday May 7, 2022.

Nearly half of those who took part in our online poll (46 per cent) are yet to be convinced by Gerrard, who replaced Dean Smith as boss last November.

The former Liverpool and England captain successfully steered the team away from relegation danger after taking charge when they sat just two points above the drop zone.

But a 14th-placed finish fell well below the expectations of many supporters, who expected Villa to finish in the top half of the Premier League. That will again be the minimum demand in the 2022/23 campaign, with 90 per cent of those who took part in our survey confident the club will claim a top-10 berth and more than a quarter believing Villa can qualify for Europe.

But the majority (60 per cent) believe it will require between three to four new signings during the current transfer window for their club to become serious contenders for European football.

Villa have already been active in the transfer market and of the new arrivals, midfielder Boubacar Kamara is the man supporters are most looking forward to watching. The 22-year-old France international polled 58 per cent of the vote, ahead of playmaker Philippe Coutinho (30 per cent) and defender Diego Carlos (12 per cent).

Matty Cash was picked out as the best performer last season, with 59 per cent of respondents picking him as their star man ahead of goalkeeper Emi Martinez (21 per cent) and midfielder Jacob Ramsey (20 per cent).

A first win at Manchester United since 2009 was voted the best moment of the 2021/22 campaign, with the home capitulation to Wolves, when Villa blew a two-goal advantage in the closing stages to lose 3-2, was the worst experience for 62 per cent of the supporters polled.

