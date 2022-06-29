Christian Purslow: Euro‘28 a factor in Aston Villa's redevelopment plans

Christian Purslow (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Purslow claims it would be ‘unthinkable’ for the 125-year-old ground to not be part of any successful bid from England for the tournament.

Villa yesterday launched a public consultation on plans to rebuild the North Stand, which would see capacity increased beyond 50,000.

Purslow said: “We would love Villa Park to be at the centre of a successful bid to host the European Championships in 2028.

“I remain of the view it would be unthinkable for such games to take place without a match taking place at Villa Park, given our history of hosting major important games.