Christian Purslow: Euro‘28 a factor in Aston Villa's redevelopment plans

Purslow claims it would be ‘unthinkable’ for the 125-year-old ground to not be part of any successful bid from England for the tournament.
Villa yesterday launched a public consultation on plans to rebuild the North Stand, which would see capacity increased beyond 50,000.
Purslow said: “We would love Villa Park to be at the centre of a successful bid to host the European Championships in 2028.
“I remain of the view it would be unthinkable for such games to take place without a match taking place at Villa Park, given our history of hosting major important games.
“We need the stadium to be bigger and more modern in order to have those games. That is part of the rational.”