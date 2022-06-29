Aston Villa trio help the under-19s defeat Italy at the Euros

(left to right, back to front) England's Timothy Iroegbunam, Callum Doyle, goalkeeper Matthew Cox, Ronnie Edwards, Jarell Quansah, Dane Scarlett, Harvey Vale, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Alfie Devine, Aaron Ramsey, and Carney Chuckwuemeka line up before the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship Qualifying Elite Round match at the Banks's Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England U19. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Chukwuemeka played the full 90 minutes while Iroegbunam and Ramsey each played 56, with the Young Lions coming from behind to win 2-1 and book their place in Friday’s showpiece.

Italy took an early lead from the penalty spot in Slovakia yesterday afternoon.

Fabio Miretti went down under minimal contact from Brooke Norton-Cuffy and kept his cool from the spot, with 12 minutes on the clock.

England made a triple-substitution shortly into the second period – Iroegbunam and Ramsey among those to make way – and boss Ian Foster saw that bold decision immediately pay off.

Alex Scott levelled the scores with his first touch as he headed home Alfie Devine’s corner, and with eight minutes to go, they would then get the winner.

Harvey Vale’s inswinging delivery from another corner was headed home by Jarell Quansah.