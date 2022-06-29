Aston Villa trio help the under-19s defeat Italy at the Euros

Chukwuemeka played the full 90 minutes while Iroegbunam and Ramsey each played 56, with the Young Lions coming from behind to win 2-1 and book their place in Friday’s showpiece.
Italy took an early lead from the penalty spot in Slovakia yesterday afternoon.
Fabio Miretti went down under minimal contact from Brooke Norton-Cuffy and kept his cool from the spot, with 12 minutes on the clock.
England made a triple-substitution shortly into the second period – Iroegbunam and Ramsey among those to make way – and boss Ian Foster saw that bold decision immediately pay off.
Alex Scott levelled the scores with his first touch as he headed home Alfie Devine’s corner, and with eight minutes to go, they would then get the winner.
Harvey Vale’s inswinging delivery from another corner was headed home by Jarell Quansah.
England could have made sure of the win late on but Daniel Ogeyeke opted to shoot instead of passing to Chukwuemeka and saw his effort saved. It is the Young Lions’ first final since 2017 when Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White was among the triumphant squad.