Poll: Aston Villa set to review club badge

An Aston Villa fan wearing a cap fully adorned with club badges during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022.

The club are aiming to introduce a new design to boost their brand “while respecting our traditions, achievements and DNA”.

Possible changes to the badge’s shape and colours will be explained to the fans’ consultation group, while supporters can also register to take part in further discussion panels.

Villa’s current badge has been in use since 2016, when the club controversially spent £100,000 making minor changes to the design first introduced by former owner Randy Lerner nine years previously.

There is no timescale for a new design to be introduced, with a Villa statement explaining: This is an important exercise and we want to get it right, with the right inputs and opinions, rather than rush it.

“As a result, this is not something you can expect to see in the 2022/23 season.”

It continued: “The current crest isn’t weak; it’s served us perfectly well until now.

“However, we know that it doesn’t always stand out as it should in some of the places it is used, and when we look at it compared to other Premier League clubs, the most powerful elements of our crest aren’t as powerful as they could be.

“It needs to look as strong as it can across both physical and digital uses, and from small format to large format uses; so this has to be factored into the design.

“Overall, this process means we have the opportunity to look the way we should; a competitive, unique modern club with a rich heritage.”

Supporters can register to take part in the consultation on the Villa website.

Aston Villa badge 1956/1969

Aston Vlla badge 1969/1973

Aston Villa badge 1973/1992

Aston Villa badge 1992/2000

Aston Villa badge 2000/2007

Aston Villa badge 2007/2016