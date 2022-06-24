Aston Villa told Douglas Luiz price tag 'too high'

The midfielder is a target for the Italian club this summer, with Villa prepared to sell at the right price in order to avoid losing him for nothing when his contract expires a year from now.
But reports in Italy have claimed Roma are being put off by Villa placing a valuation of £30million on the Brazil international.
Luiz has been a regular in Villa’s first-team since joining from Manchester City for £15m three years ago, helping the club become re-established in the Premier League.
But talks over a new deal stalled last season and the signing of free agent Boubacar Kamara would likely see Luiz’s playing time reduced next term.
Villa are looking to move players out with winger Trezeguet closing in on a move to Trabzonspor for a fee of around £3m.