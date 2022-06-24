Aston Villa told Douglas Luiz price tag 'too high'

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz challenges Leeds United's Raphinha during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Thursday March 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The midfielder is a target for the Italian club this summer, with Villa prepared to sell at the right price in order to avoid losing him for nothing when his contract expires a year from now.

But reports in Italy have claimed Roma are being put off by Villa placing a valuation of £30million on the Brazil international.

Luiz has been a regular in Villa’s first-team since joining from Manchester City for £15m three years ago, helping the club become re-established in the Premier League.

But talks over a new deal stalled last season and the signing of free agent Boubacar Kamara would likely see Luiz’s playing time reduced next term.