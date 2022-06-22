Notification Settings

Aston Villa to take their time over potential Tim Iroegbunam loan

By Matt Maher

Villa will wait until later in pre-season before deciding whether to loan out teenage midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion and Tim Iroegbunam of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 17, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)
The Albion academy product broke into the first-team set-up during his first season at Villa Park and a number of Championship clubs are keen on taking him for the 2022-23 campaign.

Villa’s signing of Boubacar Kamara will see Iroegbunam’s opportunities reduced and a loan for the season, enabling him to build experience, looks the most likely outcome. But Villa will bide their time before making their decision, with boss Steven Gerrard eager to run the rule over his entire squad during pre-season.

Iroegbunam and Carney Chukwuemeka are currently away with England under-19s at the European Championships and will be given some additional time off, following the tournament, before returning to Bodymoor Heath.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

