Aston Villa to take their time over potential Tim Iroegbunam loan

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion and Tim Iroegbunam of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 17, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Albion academy product broke into the first-team set-up during his first season at Villa Park and a number of Championship clubs are keen on taking him for the 2022-23 campaign.

Villa’s signing of Boubacar Kamara will see Iroegbunam’s opportunities reduced and a loan for the season, enabling him to build experience, looks the most likely outcome. But Villa will bide their time before making their decision, with boss Steven Gerrard eager to run the rule over his entire squad during pre-season.