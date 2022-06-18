Aston Villa's Emi Martinez targeting World Cup push

The Argentina No.1 admits playing in Qatar this winter has become such an obsession he’s cut down on social outings.
Speaking to the press in South America, he said: “I don’t even go out for a coffee with friends. If I want to win things with the national team, I have to set my sights high.
“I’m obsessed with my job. I want to be at my best to reach the World Cup.
“In these months, I’m going to achieve it. I want to be the best goalkeeper in the World Cup.”
Martinez, who joined Villa from Arsenal for £20million in 2020, helped Argentina win the Copa America for the first time in 28 years last summer. In January, he signed a new five-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park.