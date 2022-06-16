Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tony Carss seals new Aston Villa U23 role

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa have recruited Blackburn head of coaching Tony Carss to be their new under-23s boss.

Villa Park
Villa Park

The former Oldham and Huddersfield midfielder replaces Mark Delaney, who left the club last month.

Two further appointments have been made to Villa’s under-18s coaching staff with Gerrard Nash and Adam Atay joining from the FA of Ireland and Ipswich Town respectively.

They will work alongside Karl Hooper with the U18s, with Sean Verity stepping up to the role of assistant academy manager and assistant head of coach development.

Academy boss Mark Harrison said: “They bring with them a wealth of experience in player development and their appointments will also strengthen our player development coaching strategy.

“We will now have three outfield coaches at both under-23 and under-18 level.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News