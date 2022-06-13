Notification Settings

Aston Villa 21/22 Season Review: Management - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Matt Maher bring you the final part of the Aston Villa season review - the management.

Jonny Drury and Matt Maher - WATCH

The pair discuss the start to the season and how Dean Smith's bad run led to a change in the dugout.

And look at the job Steven Gerrard has done since taking over at Villa Park - and what he will be aiming to achieve next season.

