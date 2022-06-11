Aston Villa's John McGinn: I could keep playing more games

Aston Villa's John McGinn (left) greets manager Steven Gerrard

The midfielder concludes his campaign on Tuesday when Scotland visit Armenia in the Nations League and will get around a three-week break before returning to Bodymoor Heath for pre-season training.

But McGinn, who has featured 46 times for club and country so far this term, claims playing more games would be the welcome price of success.

He said: “If I had the choice I would be playing more games. If you ask any of the Villa lads, the reason we’re not playing more games is because we haven’t done well as a team, so I want to be involved in finals and want to try and get into Europe.