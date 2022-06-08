Aston Villa's Matt Targett close to £15 million Newcastle move

File photo dated 18-09-2021 of Matt Targett. New signings Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn could be handed Newcastle debuts against Premier League rivals Everton on Tuesday evening. Issue date: Monday February 7, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Newcastle Preview. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.

The 26-year-old moved to St James Park on loan back in January after Steven Gerrard bolstered his left-back options with the addition of Lucas Digne.

Targett's initial loan deal gave Newcastle the option to sign the defender on a permanent basis this summer. And Eddie Howe's side have now activated that clause.

Targett impressed in 16 outings for Newcastle last season with his arrival helping the team move out of the relegation zone and go on to secure an 11th placed finish.