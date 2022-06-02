Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Matty Cash showing his worth for Aston Villa

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

For every match played on a weekend, Villa’s players were given a rating out of 10.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Thursday March 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Aston Villa's Matty Cash (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Thursday March 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

We’ve crunched the numbers to discover which of those who made 10 or more appearances over the course of the campaign performed best.

Matty Cash - 6.6

Right-back Cash was voted player of the season by Villa’s supporters and he finished top of our rankings. An all-action performer, Cash is a big part of Steven Gerrard’s future plans.

Tyrone Mings - 6.59

In many ways Mings’ season summed up Villa’s. On some occasions he was excellent and on other occasions considerably less so. A real mixed bag.

Emi Martinez - 6.57

Villa’s No.1 wasn’t quite so consistent as in his first season at the club. But there were still some fine performances.

John McGinn - 6.55

The Scotland international was the pick of Villa’s midfielders though, much like the team, he lacked consistency.

Ashley Young - 6.42

A free transfer signing last summer, Young proved a valuable acquisition with some solid performances when required.

Douglas Luiz - 6.38

Few players divide opinions quite like Luiz, who despite some fine displays never quite hit top gear.

Jacob Ramsey - 6.3

An impressive first full Premier League season for Ramsey, who was named players’ player of the campaign.

Emi Buendia - 6.15

An often frustrating first season for Villa’s record signing, despite a smattering of excellent performances.

Ezri Konsa - 6.08

This was supposed to be the season Konsa barged his way into the England squad. Instead, he found himself dropped from Villa’s team in April.

Ollie Watkins - 6.04

A rating which reflects too many off days for the striker, who nevertheless finished top scorer for the second year running.

Danny Ings - 5.95

Last summer’s £25million signing described his own season as underwhelming. A strong finish provided reason for hope.

Matt Targett - 5.85

An indifferent first half of the season saw the left-back lose his place to new signing Lucas Digne in January, before joining Newcastle on loan.

Philippe Coutinho - 5.69

Scored the highest individual mark of the season (9) for his display in March’s 4-0 win against Southampton.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News