Special Steven Gerrard visit secured Boubacar Kamara's Aston Villa move

Boubacar Kamara (Getty)

The Marseille midfielder last week signed a five-year deal at Villa Park, opting for a move to the Midlands this summer despite interest from Atletico Madrid. Kamara, currently on international duty with France, explained how being visited by Gerrard at his home helped influence the decision.

He said: “I had this feeling with Aston Villa and I was very happy. When the coach comes to see you at home, when he makes the trip, when he explains the project, his ambition for me in the years to come, I take this into account.