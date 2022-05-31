Castore named as new Aston Villa kit supplier

The British sportswear brand replaces Kappa with the deal hailed as a “landmark partnership” by the club.

Castore, who also supply kits for Wolves and Newcastle, will design the strip for Villa’s men’s, women’s and academy teams. The new home kit will be released before the pre-season tour to Australia in July, with away and alternate designs to follow.

“This is a landmark partnership for the club, joining with an exciting British brand who understand our ambition and strategy,” explained Villa’s chief commercial officer, Nicola Ibbetson.

“Ensuring we can provide high quality sportswear for both our players and supporters is crucial to the club.

“Over the past four seasons our shirt sales have increased four-fold as our supporters around the world have reconnected with the club and we are delighted to continue this journey with Castore.”

Pascal Lafitte, director of partnerships at Castore, added: “Aston Villa is the perfect fit for Castore due to their growth ambitions and relentless desire to innovate, on the pitch and with their partners, and we are beyond excited to be partnering with the club.