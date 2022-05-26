Notification Settings

Seville’s Diego Carlos on Aston Villa’s radar

By Matt Maher

Villa are considering a move for Seville centre-back Diego Carlos as Steven Gerrard works to strengthen his backline.

Diego Carlos of Seville (AMA)
The 29-year-old is among those players being monitored though the Spanish club, who rejected a £25million bid from Newcastle in January for the Brazilian, are expected to demand a hefty fee.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski remains high on Villa’s list of targets and could make a decision on his future in the coming days. The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of next month and has also attracted interest from Everton.

Villa have scouted Rangers’ Calvin Bassey as they eye potential options at left-back should Newcastle trigger their option to sign Matt Targett on a permanent deal.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract, has been linked with Roma.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

