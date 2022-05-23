Manchester City 3 Aston Villa 2 - Player Ratings

Aston Villa's Matty Cash, center, runs to celebrate after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

Robin Olsen

Near calamity in the opening minutes when he had a clearance charged down by Jesus. Settled impressively and had no chance with the goals.

Eventful 6

Matty Cash

Relentless running and netted his fourth goal of the season with a fine header. But paid for the effort late as he seemed to run out of gas.

Tired 6

Calum Chambers

With more performances like this the January signing from Arsenal could prove one of Villa’s shrewdest signings in recent years. Read everything.

Impressive 7

Tyrone Mings

This has been a tough season for the skipper and his levels have fluctuated wildly at times. For 75 minutes, this showing was among his very best.

Frustrated 7

Lucas Digne

Registered an assist for the fourth time in five matches with his cross for Matty Cash’s goal. Has enjoyed an excellent finish to the season.

Pinpoint 7

John McGinn

An inconsistent season from the Scot has ended with him showing his best form. Did plenty of running but powerless when the tide turned.

Running 6

Douglas Luiz

Performed well in a deeper lying role, with Villa’s gameplan rather going to pot when he moved out of it. May have been his last game for the club.

Confident 7

Jacob Ramsey

Involved in the opener when he ran at the City defence before laying the ball off to Lucas Digne. Plenty more to come next season.

Emerging 6

Emi Buendia

Showed flashes of skill and was among the most composed players on the pitch for the opening 70 minutes. Ran out of steam a little.

Mixed 6

Philippe Coutinho

Scored a goal which demonstrated precisely why Villa were keen to buy him on a permanent basis. Should be more settled and consistent next term.

Sublime 6

Ollie Watkins

Ran Fernandinho ragged at times during the first half. But two big chances, one of which was flagged offside in the stadium, went begging.

Chances 6

Substitutes