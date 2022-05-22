Man City 3 Aston Villa 2 - Report

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, center, runs to celebrate after scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

Steven Gerrard’s men looked set to pull off a huge shock and help Liverpool win the crown when they led 2-0 through goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho.

But City staged a remarkable fightback, netting all their goals in the space of five minutes as Villa collapsed.

Goals from substitute Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri got them level before the former got the winner to claim the title.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash (centre) celebrates scoring the opening goal goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022.

Analysis

A decade on from City claiming their first Premier League title with a stoppage time comeback against QPR, they won their sixth with an almost as dramatic comeback.

Granted, the goals came earlier but Guardiola’s team came from further back having been stunned for more than 75 minutes by Villa’s best performance of the season.

Gerrard’s team deserved the advantage given to them first by Cash and then doubled by Coutinho with a sublime goal when just 21 minutes remained on the clock.

But City, who had floundered in attack for much of the afternoon, finally found a way through Gundogan and then raced away with it.

Villa deserve credit for their performance on a day when few gave them a chance. But ultimately, the manner of their defeat summed up the season. When it counts, too often they have not been good enough.

Villa’s team news contained a big surprise with Emi Martinez missing with a knee injury and Robin Olsen handed a first appearance since joining on loan from Roma in January.

The first cheer of the afternoon was sparked by events 40 miles away, Pedro Neto’s early goal for Wolves at Anfield giving City’s supporters another burst of energy.

Villa nearly gave them another reason to celebrate when Olsen was slow to clear and Jesus charged him down, the ball flying wide of goal to the keeper’s relief.

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, left, fails to stop Aston Villa's Matty Cash from scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

But the first time the visitors attacked they threatened too, John McGinn delivering a teasing cross which a diving Coutinho just failed to reach.

It was City, however, dominating possession in the manner expected and asking questions of the Villa defence. Riyad Mahrez thumped in a low cross which Lucas Digne thumped away at the far post.

Yet for all the pressure the first real attempt from the hosts did not arrive until the midway point of the half and even then it was after Villa had been caught out with men in attack. De Bruyne burst more than 60 yards before slipping and when the ball reached Phil Foden, his shot took a nick off Tyrone Mings on its way past the post.

The visitors were holding firm but then fortunate when Foden stole in to win the ball and set Jesus away, the Brazilian scuffing the shot horribly wide.

By then Liverpool were level and the mood around the Etihad further sourted when Villa took the lead. Douglas Luiz brought the ball out of defence before finding Ramsey, who ran at the home backline before laying off to Digne. The cross arrived perfectly onto the head of Cash, who had stole in front of Cancelo at the far post.

Manchester City's John Stones and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (centre) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022.

Villa’s supporters erupted and their team looked injected with more energy. Coutinho strode forward before shooting wide, while Watkins then got in behind Fernandinho, only to take too many touches allowing Ederson to gather.

Guardiola replaced Fernandinho with Oleksandr Zinchenko at the break and with Cancelo back on the right, City immediately looked a more balanced unit.

The latter came close to creating the leveller with a low cross which Jesus, on the stretch, could only turn over the bar. Rodri then thumped a shot wide from distance as the noise levels began to rise.

But Villa remained a threat and when Olsen found Watkins running in behind from a goal kick, the striker could only shoot wide. A raised flag spared his blushes but had he netted the VAR check would have been interesting.

De Bruyne sent a free-kick narrowly over the bar after Coutinho had brought down Rodri on the edge of the box and from the resulting goal kick came the Brazilian’s moment. Watkins headed the ball on and with his first touch Coutinho took Aymeric Laporte out of the equation before firing a shot inside the near post with his second.

City pushed forward in search of a way back but seemed to lack belief, De Bruyne firing over after exchanging passes with Sterling.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus misses from close ranger during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022.

But with 14 minutes hope was restored from the hosts. Sterling crossed from the right and the ball just cleared the head of cash, Gundogan hammering a header beyond Olsen.

Two minutes later, the scores were level. Zinchenko worked his way in from the left, picked out Rodri and the latter sent a firm shot inside the near post.

Three minutes after that, incredibly, City were ahead. Once again Villa failed to stop the cross, this time from De Bruyne, with Gundogan arriving at the far post to tap home.

Key Moments

37 GOAL Villa lead. Matty Cash heads in Lucas Digne’s left wing cross.

69 GOAL Villa further ahead. Philippe Coutinho brilliantly brings Ollie Watkins’ flick-on under control before firing home.

76 GOAL City back in it as Ilkay Gundogan heads home Raheem Sterling’s cross.

78 GOAL City level. Oleksander Zinchenko picks out Rodri on the edge of the box and he steers home.

81 GOAL City go in front as Gundogan taps home Kevin De Bruyne’s low cross.

Teams

Man C (4-3-3): Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho (Zinchenko HT), Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden Subs not used: Walker, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Palmer, McAtee, Carson (gk).