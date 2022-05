Villa fans react to last day

Man City knew that they just needed to equal or better Liverpool's result and they would be champions.

But Matty Cash had Villa ahead and when Philippe Coutinho put Villa 2-0 up in the second half Liverpool just needed one goal to take the title.

But two Ikay Gundogan strikes either side of a goal from Rhodri, all in the space of five minutes, handed City the lead and the title.