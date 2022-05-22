City apologise and promise ban after Villa keeper Robin Olsen assaulted

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus misses from close ranger during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Sweden international was struck on the head as supporters rushed onto the playing surface following City’s dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s team had come from two goals down with 14 minutes remaining to clinch their sixth title in 11 seasons.

Olsen is not thought have been injured and Villa do not intend on making a formal complaint to the Premier League.

But in a statement, City offered their “sincere apologies” to the goalkeeper.

It continued: “The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

When earlier asked at the end of his post-match press conference whether his players had escaped the invasion unharmed, Villa boss Steven Gerrard replied: “The answer is no. My goalkeeper was attacked. I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City.”

With Villa No.1 Emi Martinez out with a knee injury, Olsen had been handed his first start since joining on loan from Roma in January.

And the 32-year-old looked like being part of a famous victory when goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho seemingly put Villa in control and the title on course for Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield.

But City scored three times in the space of five minutes to turn things round, Ilkay Gundogan netting a brace either side of Rodri’s leveller.

“I think we did everything ever so well up until the 70th minute,” said Gerrard. “The game plan was working for three quarters of the game and I'm slightly disappointed we didn't play a little bit more football at 2-0 to rest and stay with the ball.

“We decided to go into a protective shell, if you like, to survive rather than to really open it from our goalkeeper and to try and play so, obviously, I'm really disappointed that we had it in our hands for 70 minutes.