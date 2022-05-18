Aston Villa keep tabs on free agent market as Steven Gerrard admits patience key this summer

Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

Boss Gerrard will be given funds to spend as he reshapes the playing squad, with the club having already sealed a £17.2million swoop for Philippe Coutinho.

But Villa, who have broken their transfer record in each of the last three summer windows, will also target value deals with Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, out of contract at the end of June, one such player in their sights. Gerrard has also been linked with a possible reunion with former Liverpool team-mate Luis Suarez.

Asked yesterday about the club’s plans for the window, the boss hinted some deals ‘might not be far away’ while also stressing the need for patience.

He said: “Things are moving at different speeds for different players so we are hoping to have some news as soon as we can. There are a few pieces not too far away.

“A transfer is a process. It is not just the case of making a bid and them saying yes or no. In my shoes you have to be patient but yeah, I’d love them in yesterday and in for a full pre-season. There is obviously a free market as well which can be a bit different. You can bring them in a bit quicker.”