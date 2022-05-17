Aston Villa stars are all eager to learn from Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho last week completed a £17.2million switch from Barcelona, having spent the first part of the year at Villa Park on loan.

It was news which delighted Ramsey, who has not been shy in tapping into the Brazil international’s extensive knowledge.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard sees Coutinho, previously a Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, as a key figure in his plan to build a team capable of challenging at the top end of the Premier League.

Ramsey said: “He (Coutinho) is a very humble guy, really shy. But I think everyone in our changing room knows if you want advice, you go straight to him.

“He’s played for big teams, Inter, Barcelona and Liverpool. Hopefully we can help bring out those qualities he has shown before.”

Ramsey, recently named both Villa’s young and players’ player of the season, has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Coutinho on the pitch, setting up the 29-year-old’s debut goal in January’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Coutinho then returned the favour by assisting the academy product’s double in February’s 3-3 draw against Leeds.

Ramsey added: “We play in a similar position on the left-hand side so if I can learn from Phil and the gaffer I will be doing OK, I think.

“Everyone can tell Phil is really happy here and you can tell everyone is happy he’s staying for four years. He gave us a big boost when he arrived back in January and hopefully he can continue that.”

Ramsey, meanwhile, warned Villa must be ready for a physical battle when they host relegation-threatened Burnley on Thursday night, in their final home fixture of the season.

A positive result for the Clarets would see them move out of the drop zone but Villa need a victory to keep hopes of a first top half finish since 2011 alive.

“It’s a must-win game,” said Ramsey. “Before the season started I think everyone was expecting us to get in the top-10 with the signings we made. It’s a big game now to try and keep that alive.