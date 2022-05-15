Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace: Matt Maher and Jonny Drury analysis - WATCH

After a uneventful first period Ollie Watkins poked home to give the home side a second half lead.
But Villa switched off at the back and from a header down Jeffrey Schlupp found the net in the final ten minutes to hand Palace a point.
Jonny Drury and Matt Maher reflect on Villa's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
