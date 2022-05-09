Burnley 1-3 Villa - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
Not forced into a serious save all match, which will make the late concession of Cornet’s goal all the more maddening. Displayed good handling.
Assured 7
Matty Cash
Got forward well and delivered a deep cross in the build-up to Villa’s second goal. Always up for the battle and confident in his defending.
Busy 7
Ezri Konsa
Shaky at some moments, getting into a tangle with Weghorst during the first half which resulted in a great chance for McNeil.
Mixed 6
Tyrone Mings
Another strong performance from the Villa skipper, which was let down by a lapse of concentration when he played Corner onside.
Commanding 7
Lucas Digne
A strong showing from the left-back, who got forward well, set up Buendia’s goal and had a hand in the third when he supplied McGinn on the overlap.
Quality 7
John McGinn
For the second week running the Scot looked back towards his best. Superb cross for Watkins’ goal.
Improving 7
Calum Chambers
Looked a little uncertain in the early stages and that was perhaps understandable. But stayed disciplined and provided key cover to the defence.
Selfless 6
Douglas Luiz
Involved in the build-up to the opener and looked sharp on the ball. Seemed to enjoy being given more licence to roam.
Energy 7
Emi Buendia
Arguably his best performance in a Villa shirt. A fine pass to set up Ings for the opener and after scoring played a key ball prior to Watkins’ strike.
Star 8
Danny Ings
Continues to look like the player Villa thought they were signing last summer. Took his goal with confidence and helped link up play with some fine vision.
Form 7
Ollie Watkins
A fine performance from the striker, who seemed to relish the physical challenge posed by Burnley’s backline. Excellent header for his goal.
Header 7
substitutes
Carney Chukwuemeka 6 (for Chambers, 68), Ashley Young 6 (for Ings, 74), Philippe Coutinho (for Buendia, 79). Not used: Nakamba, Feeney, Sanson, Traore, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk).