Burnley 1-3 Villa - Player ratings

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Emi Martinez

Not forced into a serious save all match, which will make the late concession of Cornet’s goal all the more maddening. Displayed good handling.

Assured 7

Matty Cash

Got forward well and delivered a deep cross in the build-up to Villa’s second goal. Always up for the battle and confident in his defending.

Busy 7

Ezri Konsa

Shaky at some moments, getting into a tangle with Weghorst during the first half which resulted in a great chance for McNeil.

Mixed 6

Tyrone Mings

Another strong performance from the Villa skipper, which was let down by a lapse of concentration when he played Corner onside.

Commanding 7

Lucas Digne

A strong showing from the left-back, who got forward well, set up Buendia’s goal and had a hand in the third when he supplied McGinn on the overlap.

Quality 7

John McGinn

For the second week running the Scot looked back towards his best. Superb cross for Watkins’ goal.

Improving 7

Calum Chambers

Looked a little uncertain in the early stages and that was perhaps understandable. But stayed disciplined and provided key cover to the defence.

Selfless 6

Douglas Luiz

Involved in the build-up to the opener and looked sharp on the ball. Seemed to enjoy being given more licence to roam.

Energy 7

Emi Buendia

Arguably his best performance in a Villa shirt. A fine pass to set up Ings for the opener and after scoring played a key ball prior to Watkins’ strike.

Star 8

Danny Ings

Continues to look like the player Villa thought they were signing last summer. Took his goal with confidence and helped link up play with some fine vision.

Form 7

Ollie Watkins

A fine performance from the striker, who seemed to relish the physical challenge posed by Burnley’s backline. Excellent header for his goal.

Header 7

substitutes