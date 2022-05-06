Notification Settings

Steven Gerrard wants Aston Villa strikers to be more ruthless

By Matt Maher

Steven Gerrard has urged Villa’s attacking players to be more ruthless as they prepare to take on Burnley tomorrow.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
The boss wants more “killers on the pitch” after admitting his team do not take enough of their chances.

Villa’s goals in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Norwich were their first from open play for five matches and Gerrard said: “We’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of options at the top end of the pitch but we need them all to be a bit more ruthless.

“We’re always looking to improve. We want to be as ambitious as we can. I think it’s a collective responsibility to make sure they bring their talent and best version of themselves for us to be more ruthless and score more goals which I think we can.

“With more work and more time around these players I’m sure we will.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

