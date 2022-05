Norwich City manager Dean Smith during day one of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Thursday May 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF British. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The annual European Tour event, hosted by former Masters champion Danny Willett got underway on Thursday morning.

Thousands of golf fans flocked to the former Ryder Cup course - and among them was ex Villa boss Smith.

Sporting a cap and dark glasses, Smith was seen chatting with spectators and taking in the action on day one.

Check out some of the pictures of the action:

