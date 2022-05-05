Aston Villa hike up season tickets with cheapest rising 40 per cent

Villa Park

Adult supporters who paid £370 for their seat this season must pay £531 to retain it after a reduction in the number of pricing zones around Villa Park.

Prices are going up by at least 10 per cent in all areas but the reduced number of categories means the biggest jumps are at the cheaper end of the scale. The price of the most expensive adult season ticket will rise from £684 to £752.

In a statement, the club explained how it conducted a strategic review of ticketing policy over the last decade and claimed prices will remain in the lower half of the Premier League in terms of cost.

It read: “The club is conscious of the rising cost of living and for this reason we have limited these price rises to levels which still keep us in the lower half of Premier League benchmarking.

“We hope and believe that this balanced approach enables us to keep football at Villa Park affordable while addressing the obvious need for us to be sustainable in the long run as a Premier League competitor.”

Villa have experienced an unprecedented level of demand for tickets since winning promotion back to the top flight in 2019.

There are currently more than 24,000 supporters on a season ticket waiting list and the club recently confirmed plans to increase the capacity of Villa Park beyond 50,000.