Aston Villa 2 Norwich 0 - Player Ratings

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates

Emi Martinez

Forced into one serious save during the 90 minutes when he flung himself to his right to keep out Milot Rashica’s powerful drive.

Save 7

Matty Cash

Sent an early header straight at Tim Krul. Not as much a factor in the attacking third as he would like but defensively sound.

Solid 6

Calum Chambers

A slightly surprise inclusion in place of Ezri Konsa. Justified the manager’s decision with a solid performance at the back.

Steady 6

Tyrone Mings

A second straight clean sheet for Villa and a second straight week when the skipper was in good form. Assured in his work.

Commanding 7

Lucas Digne

Another surprise in the Villa line-up, just three weeks after suffering a fractured collarbone. Caused issues with his delivery into the box.

Return 7

John McGinn

In a disappointing season for the Scot, this was among his best performances. Drove Villa forward at times and tough in the tackle.

Talisman 7

Tim Iroegbunam

A solid full debut from the teenager. Won over the crowd with an early challenge on Williams. Tired in the second half.

Mature 6

Jacob Ramsey

Looked on the verge of doing something special several times but the moment never quite materialised. Denied by Krul late on.

Nearly 6

Leon Bailey

Denied his second Villa goal in spectacular fashion by Krul. Looked to be struggling long before being taken off.

Injury 5

Ollie Watkins

Enjoyed his best game for a while. Got some fortune with a finish which deflected off Sam Byram over Krul but deserved it.

Goal 7

Philippe Coutinho

Showed his quality in flashes but this was another afternoon when the January loan signing failed to really deliver. Substituted for Buendia.

Subdued 5

substitutes