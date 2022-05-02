Aston Villa 2 Norwich 0 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
Forced into one serious save during the 90 minutes when he flung himself to his right to keep out Milot Rashica’s powerful drive.
Save 7
Matty Cash
Sent an early header straight at Tim Krul. Not as much a factor in the attacking third as he would like but defensively sound.
Solid 6
Calum Chambers
A slightly surprise inclusion in place of Ezri Konsa. Justified the manager’s decision with a solid performance at the back.
Steady 6
Tyrone Mings
A second straight clean sheet for Villa and a second straight week when the skipper was in good form. Assured in his work.
Commanding 7
Lucas Digne
Another surprise in the Villa line-up, just three weeks after suffering a fractured collarbone. Caused issues with his delivery into the box.
Return 7
John McGinn
In a disappointing season for the Scot, this was among his best performances. Drove Villa forward at times and tough in the tackle.
Talisman 7
Tim Iroegbunam
A solid full debut from the teenager. Won over the crowd with an early challenge on Williams. Tired in the second half.
Mature 6
Jacob Ramsey
Looked on the verge of doing something special several times but the moment never quite materialised. Denied by Krul late on.
Nearly 6
Leon Bailey
Denied his second Villa goal in spectacular fashion by Krul. Looked to be struggling long before being taken off.
Injury 5
Ollie Watkins
Enjoyed his best game for a while. Got some fortune with a finish which deflected off Sam Byram over Krul but deserved it.
Goal 7
Philippe Coutinho
Showed his quality in flashes but this was another afternoon when the January loan signing failed to really deliver. Substituted for Buendia.
Subdued 5
substitutes
Danny Ings (for Bailey, 40) 7, Douglas Luiz (for Iroegbunam, 73) 6, Emi Buendia (for Coutinho, 76) Subs not used: Konsa, Young, Chukwuemeka, Nakamba, Traore, Olsen (gk).