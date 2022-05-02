Analysis: Aston Villa strike partnership provides cause for optimism after tough campaign

Aston Villa's Danny Ings (centre) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey (right) and Norwich City's Mathias Normann battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Aston Villa's Danny Ings (centre) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey (right) and Norwich City's Mathias Normann battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The fact Saturday’s 2-0 win over Norwich was just the second time Ings and Ollie Watkins have scored in the same match says plenty about a season which has more frustrated than enthralled.

“Underwhelming” was how Ings later described his own campaign, yet while such honest analysis appears accurate when considering the raw numbers, indications are things might finally be clicking into place for the 29-year-old in terms of individual performance and the relationship with his strike partner.

Of the six goals Ings has created this term, four have come in his last six appearances, two of them for Watkins. The second of those was delivered on Saturday with his first involvement after replacing the injured Leon Bailey in the 40th minute.

Receiving the ball tight on the touchline inside his own half, Ings took two touches to bring it under control before launching a 40-yard crossfield pass into the feet of Watkins. From there the latter was ruthless, shrugging off the challenge of Brandon Williams before hammering a finish over Norwich keeper Tim Krul, via the aid of a slight deflection off Sam Byram, to set Villa on their way to a win which erased any lingering fears of being dragged back into a relegation scrap over the season’s final weeks.

It wasn’t the first time Ings has demonstrated such vision, his pass reminiscent of those which have previously set-up goals for Bailey against Everton and Matty Cash away at Leeds.

The striker would later put the icing on the cake when he fired home his sixth Villa goal in second-half stoppage-time and on another day might have had a hat-trick, an earlier header having thudded of the post while only good defending by Byram had denied him a clear strike at goal 10 yards out after racing on to Watkins’ flicked pass.

While their overall production has disappointed and for all that you could identify Saturday as another occasion when Villa failed to make the most of their chances, the duo’s improving chemistry is undeniable and during the past two months the team’s best results and performances have been achieved when both are on the pitch.

It was perhaps a little surprising, therefore, boss Steven Gerrard did not choose to pair them together from the start against the Canaries. Bailey’s ankle injury, while obviously unwanted and a source of frustration, proved slightly beneficial in that respect. True, the winger had come closest to breaking the deadlock with a curling effort brilliantly pushed onto the bar by Krul. But he struggled after being hurt in a tackle with Williams and with another lay-off now likely, his truly has been a lost campaign.

This was an important win for Gerrard, Villa’s first in six matches ensuring a top half finish very much remains a realistic target. While chances of them being pulled back into trouble remained remote, the perception they might would only have heightened by failure to beat a bottom-placed Norwich team who played as though their fate was already sealed. By full-time their third Premier League relegation in five seasons had been confirmed, Dean Smith suffering demotion for the first time in his career on his first return to Villa Park since being sacked last November.

A failure to hit on Villa’s strongest starting XI was among the reasons for Smith losing his job and six months on it remains a headache for his successor, with the summer transfer window now set to play a crucial role in Gerrard reshaping his team.

The manager had confirmed on Friday there will be departures in addition to arrivals and his team selection 24 hours later maybe offered some clues into the changes possible. The selection of Tim Iroegbunam for a full Premier League debut was both reward for the 18-year-old midfielder’s impressive progress and confirmation Gerrard has likely seen all he needs from Douglas Luiz, a player who has just 12 months remaining on his contract and who is likely to have suitors when the window opens.

Perhaps there might also be some doubt over the future of Ezri Konsa, unthinkable a notion though that seemed just a few months ago. In some senses the decision to drop the centre-back in favour of Calum Chambers came a match later than expected, with Konsa having been improved in the previous weekend’s 0-0 draw with Leicester following difficult games against Wolves and Tottenham.

But after a season where he has struggled to consistently hit previous levels, the 24-year-old cannot have too many complaints. There’s no question he is experiencing the toughest period of his Villa career and he will likely need to stay patient for the chance to reclaim his place. This was the fourth clean sheet Villa have kept in the last five matches Chambers has started.

One player definitely part of Gerrard’s plan for next season is John McGinn and against the Canaries the Scot enjoyed his best afternoon for some time. McGinn is one of several players whose form has fluctuated considerably over the course of the season, some excellent displays mixed with others fairly uninspiring.