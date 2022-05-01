Aston Villa's Danny Ings targeting strong finish to 'underwhelming' season

Danny Ings celebrates scoring Villa's second goal against Norwich.

Ings’ goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Norwich was just his sixth since a £25million switch from Southampton last summer and the 29-year-old has been disappointed with his return.

He said: “Helping the team means a lot to me. Overall this season for me has been a little underwhelming. I was happy to come (off the bench) on Saturday and help.

“My numbers, I would say (have been disappointing). This season has been very up and down, in and out. There have been things with niggles I have had. It is hard to get a rhythm. But I always try and work as hard as I can to put numbers on the board and help the team.”

Ings made an almost instant impact after replacing the injured Leon Bailey, his crossfield pass helping to set up strike partner Ollie Watkins for Villa’s 41st minute opener.

After hitting the post early in the second half, he then made the points safe with a goal in second half stoppage time as Villa secured a win which erased any lingering fears of being dragged into a relegation scrap, while condemning the Canaries to the stop.

Ings’ partnership with Watkins, a source of much discussion this season, could now be key to Villa claiming a first top-10 finish since 2011.

“It is important we link up,” said Ings. “For all of us we have a responsibility, whether we are starting or coming on, to try and affect the game. When strikers come together, things do take time. We have had some really nice moments linking up.

“We have plenty to work on and keep building on but ultimately, the direction we want to go as a team, it is not just down to us to score the goals. You want goals from your 10s, you want your centre-halves scoring. I think overall everyone has to chip in with goals.

“If we apply ourselves I think we have more than enough ability in the dressing room to achieve really good things. It doesn’t happen overnight. In football it is always a process.