New film relives days when Aston Villa ruled Europe

By Lewis Cox

Villa fans can relive the club’s astonishing European Cup triumph 40 years on thanks to a new documentary airing on its anniversary.

Aston Villa winning the European Cup (Photo by Bob Thomas/Getty Images).
BT Sport Films will premier Super Villans, the latest show from its award-winning series, which details the side’s remarkable rise from the third tier to kings of the continent inside a decade, mostly under the great Ron Saunders.

The film, a light-hearted journey through the 70s and early 80s, features contributions from First Division and European Cup-winning captain Dennis Mortimer, Gary Shaw, Allan Evans, Tony Morley and Nigel Spink.

The story documents the twists and turns of Villa’s rise and how they shocked the football landscape by toppling German giants Bayern Munich in Rotterdam. It is fronted and presented by Mark Williams, a lifelong Villa fan who grew up in the club’s glory days and has had lead acting roles in the Harry Potter series and Father Brown, among others.

BT Sport Films executive producer Sally Brown said: “The film is a joyful celebration of a team of underdogs who went on to conquer England and Europe, uncovering some of the barely believable tales along the way from those who lived it. The club’s remarkable journey from the Third Division to being crowned champions of Europe is one of the greatest stories ever seen in English football.”

The show airs on Wednesday, May 18 at 10.30pm on BT Sport 1.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

