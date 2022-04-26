Steven Gerrard ready to unleash Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam

Tim Iroegbunam of Aston Villa (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Iroegbunam helped Villa end a run of four straight defeats when he came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Leicester, for what was just his second senior appearance.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who joined Villa from Albion last summer, has been around the first-team set-up since Gerrard replaced Dean Smith as boss last November and was last month rewarded with a five-year contract.

With Marvelous Nakamba being carefully managed following his return from long-term injury, Iroegbunam is pushing for more game-time during the Premier League run-in.

Gerrard said: “We think the world of Tim. He has a big future here and it is my job to keep managing his game time to prepare him for a big career. He has a lot of attributes which will help this club moving forward.

“He was terrific (on Saturday). He played with calmness and maturity and he is going to be looking at me all week for more game time now.

“He is a top professional, in the gym before training and after training. He needs to come out of his shell and find his voice now he is in men’s football.”

The boss continued: “We trust Tim. We trust we have enough talent in the academy and we will give them a pathway if they are prepared and as ready as he is.