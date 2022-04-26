Jacob Ramsey pens new Aston Villa deal

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday February 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 20-year-old has agreed a deal through to 2027, just 14 months after signing his previous contract, following a breakthrough campaign.

Ramsey has established himself as a key member of Villa's starting XI this season and is their second top scorer in the Premier League with six goals.

The academy product's impressive form was recognised with a first England under-21 call-up last November, while he has also been tracked by senior Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

"It's a proud moment for me and especially my family," said Ramsey. "To sign for another five years, I'm over the moon.

"There are so many people who have helped me to this point and I can't thank them enough."

Ramsey is the fourth player to sign a deal through to 2027 following goalkeeper Emi Martinez, defender Matty Cash and fellow midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has regularly lavished praise on Ramsey and sees him as a key part of his plans moving forward.

"This season I feel I have really stepped up and earned my place in the starting XI," said Ramsey.

"I've played a lot of games. One of the main things is confidence and self-belief. I think there were times last season you could maybe tell I was lacking that.

"Since the gaffer has come into the club he has given me the confidence to play how I want to play. He has brought in players who can help me improve.