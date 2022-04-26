Aston Villa youngster Finn Azaz wins award

Finn Azaz (left) who joined from WBA

Azaz has also been included in the League Two team of the season after making 40 appearances for the Exiles to date, scoring six goals and managing six assists.

The 21-year-old joined Villa from Albion last summer and swiftly headed out on loan to Newport, and he has thoroughly enjoyed his time in Wales.

“It feels really good. It’s been an enjoyable season and when you enjoy your football, you play your best stuff,” said Azaz.

“I’m buzzing – it’s a great thing for my CV and a milestone in my journey.

“My target was to win it for the season and I’ve done that.

“I should have got better stats last season (on loan at Cheltenham) but it just so happens that I got them this season. I just tried to keep on scoring and assisting.

“This year, I’ve had a little bit more freedom with the role that the manager has given me at Newport.

“It’s been nice to have that freedom to express myself a little bit more.”