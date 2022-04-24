Steven Gerrard confident Philippe Coutinho will rediscover Aston Villa sparkle

Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy challenges Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leicester. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Coutinho scored four goals in his first eight appearances following a January loan switch from Barcelona but has not failed to score for five matches with Villa faltering in attack as a result.

The club are considering whether to push ahead with their option to sign the 29-year-old on a permanent basis in the summer, a deal which would likely require him to become the highest paid player in their history.

In the short-term, Gerrard is confident it will only be a matter of time before his former Liverpool team-mate rekindles his creative touch.

He said: “Phil will be fine. We can’t expect him to be man-of-the-match, creative and goalscoring every time he plays.

”We will continue to work with him and prepare him and I am sure it will only be a matter of time. I don’t have to defend Philippe Coutinho. He defends himself with the level he is at. He has shown in his time here is more than capable.”

Saturday’s draw halted a run of four straight defeats but Villa have scored only once in their last four matches.

Gerrard said: “We are playing against two teams coming up now in Norwich and Burnley who, with all due respect, we should be able to go and create chances and we should have some right good territorial opportunities.