Aston Villa frustration at Bertrand Traore troubles

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore

Traore scored eight Premier League goals last season but has managed just 171 minutes of action this term due to a series of muscular injuries.

The £19million signing from Lyon was ruled out of today’s trip to Leicester after a limping out of training on Thursday with a groin issue, with Gerrard hopeful he could be back for next weekend’s vist of Norwich.

The Villa boss said: “I’ve been super frustrated. I saw him in the Premier League previously and he is capable of scoring and creating.

“In terms of his body this season since we came in, we haven’t been able to trust it to be available. That has been frustrating because he is a big talent.”

Traore’s only start for Villa this season came in the 2-1 New Year’s Day defeat at Brentford, after which he helped guide Burkina Faso to fourth place in the Africa Cup of Nations, where he made five appearances, only to be injured on his return to the club.