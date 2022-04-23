Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa frustration at Bertrand Traore troubles

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Steven Gerrard admits Bertrand Traore’s lack of availability has become a huge frustration after the winger was again struck down by injury.

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore
Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore

Traore scored eight Premier League goals last season but has managed just 171 minutes of action this term due to a series of muscular injuries.

The £19million signing from Lyon was ruled out of today’s trip to Leicester after a limping out of training on Thursday with a groin issue, with Gerrard hopeful he could be back for next weekend’s vist of Norwich.

The Villa boss said: “I’ve been super frustrated. I saw him in the Premier League previously and he is capable of scoring and creating.

“In terms of his body this season since we came in, we haven’t been able to trust it to be available. That has been frustrating because he is a big talent.”

Traore’s only start for Villa this season came in the 2-1 New Year’s Day defeat at Brentford, after which he helped guide Burkina Faso to fourth place in the Africa Cup of Nations, where he made five appearances, only to be injured on his return to the club.

Gerrard added: “When we arrived at the club he was injured. We got him back fit, allowed him to go away to the Africa Cup of Nations, he came back injured. We got him back fit and on Thursday he dropped out injured. We haven’t seen enough of the boy.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News