Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Boubacar Kamara on Aston Villa wish list

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has emerged as a potential summer target for Villa.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake (left) and Marseille's Boubacar Kamara battle for the ball during the Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester..
Manchester City's Nathan Ake (left) and Marseille's Boubacar Kamara battle for the ball during the Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester..

Head coach Steven Gerrard, chief executive Christian Purslow and technical director Johan Lange were in France on Wednesday night to watch the 22-year-old in action against Nantes.

Kamara, strongly linked with Wolves last summer, is set to become a free agent when his contract expires in June and is being courted by several Premier League clubs.

Gerrard is in the market for a defensive-minded midfielder who can provide his team with a better balance.

Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips is another target while Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, who was the subject of a failed £25million January bid, is also on the radar.

Villa travel to Leicester in the Premier League tomorrow.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News