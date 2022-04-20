Aston Villa waiting on Matt Targett decision

Aston Villa's Matt Targett celebrates

The 26-year-old has impressed since joining the Magpies on loan in January and the north-east club can make the deal permanent for a fee of around £15million.

But while Targett this week expressed his hope it will be triggered, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe yesterday stressed no final decision had been taken by the club.

The eventual will impact on Villa’s summer transfer strategy. Should he return, Targett will be offered the chance to challenge Lucas Digne for a starting spot. Should he depart, Villa will look to recruit cover in his position, while finding competition for right-back Matty Cash is also thought to be on the agenda.