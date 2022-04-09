Steven Gerrard: Lucas Digne could miss rest of Aston Villa season

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne leaves the game with an injury during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The left-back was forced off with 10 minutes remaining after being caught by Sergio Reguilon and will undergo a scan in the next 24 hours.

But Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted the initial prognosis was not promising.

He said: “We are concerned and worried about it. He is in a sling right now. I think we have a collarbone issue more than a shoulder issue.

“If it is what we fear it could be season-ending. We will analyse it in the next 24 hours in terms of scans but the doctors are telling me they are worried. That normally tells you a story.”

Digne’s injury compounded a frustrating day for Villa, who were condemned to their heaviest defeat of the season by Son Heung-min's hat-trick.

The South Korea international opened the scoring inside three minutes and then netted twice in the space of four second half minutes after Dejan Kulusevski had increased the advantage.

Villa dominated the first half after going behind but paid the price for poor finishing, while they also came up against an inspired goalkeeper in Hugo Lloris.

He said: “The first half was the best performance we have had together. I can’t remember many times in my career when I have been proud and happy going off a pitch 1-0 down.

“Outside of the goal, in terms of what you are asking your players to do on the pitch, I thought we were dominant and aggressive. We suffocated Tottenham and made it about them from a defensive point of view. We created enough chances to win more than one game.