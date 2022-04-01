Steven Gerrard: Only a win will do if Aston Villa want to chase down Wolves

Villa boss Steven Gerrard

Villa sit 10 points behind their eighth-placed rivals with just nine matches to play but Gerrard reckons the gap can be bridged – provided they take three points at Molineux.

He said: “We have a game in hand to close the gap but this is probably the last opportunity to try and claw Wolves back.

“We want to attack this game, go there and try and win. Whenever you are playing a team above you have to pay your respects. But they are going to be missing a few big players, so we need to try and capitalise.”

Gerrard dismissed the notion his team might be motivated by revenge after the chastening defeat suffered in the first meeting with Wolves this term.

Yet he admitted the dramatic 3-2 loss, which occurred before he replaced Dean Smith as boss, had been discussed and studied by his coaching staff.

Wolves, who will be without Ruben Neves through injury and Raul Neves due to suspension, remain right in the hunt for European qualification. Gerrard has been impressed by the job performed by opposite number Bruno Lage.

He said: “They have gone about their business in a quiet way and been one of the ‘jump outs’, if you like. They have been together for a long time in terms of the core of players they have but the new coach has come in and really taken them on and improved them.

“I think there were a lot of worries there when the last manager left over what would happen to Wolves.