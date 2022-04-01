Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa yet to discuss Douglas Luiz's future

Douglas Luiz challenges Fred during Villa's 2-2 draw with Manchester United in January.

The Brazil international has just 15 months remaining on his contract and the club must decide whether to offer him a new deal or cash-in on a player signed from Manchester City for £15million three years ago.

Luiz has made nearly 100 Premier League appearances during that time and been a regular starter under Gerrard but the impending return to fitness of Marvelous Nakamba will threaten his place, while midfield has already been identified as a key area for strengthening in the next transfer window.

The 23-year-old, linked with moves away in each of the last two windows, has previously been tracked by Arsenal and has admirers on the continent.

Gerrard, who insists his current focus is on finishing the Premier League season as strong as possible, will sit down with the club’s board in the coming weeks to discuss plans for what is shaping up to be a crucial summer.

Asked about Luiz’s situation, he replied: “He’s got 12 months left (in the summer). That’s where we’re at. We haven’t analysed that individual’s situation in isolation, if you like. He’s a very good player who’s been playing the majority of the games. He’s a player we rate very much.

“All of the individuals, we’ll speak about from now until the end of the season and we’ll deal with each case when needs be but that’s certainly not right now.”

In addition to strengthening midfield, Gerrard is also keen to keep Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal. The boss also hinted “one or two” players might be close to signing new contracts. Right-back Matty Cash, who has been among Villa’s most consistent performers this season, has been touted as a target for Atletico Madrid.

Gerrard continued: “We want to keep all of our good players at the club. For us, to take this where we want to take it, where the ambitions are, we want all of our remaining players to stay.

“But, at the same time, we’ve got to respect that everyone’s different, i.e. Phil’s on loan, i.e. Dougie’s got a year left, i.e. one or two might be close to signing new deals.