Battle is on to claim derby day bragging rights

Villa 2-3 Wolves (Getty Images)

Here we look at the five top-flight games between the sides since Villa returned to the Premier League in 2019.

Wolves 2 Villa 1

10 November, 2019

The Molineux men took the spoils with a victory that was more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests.

Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez had missed opportunities before Wolves took the lead in spectacular fashion after 41 minutes when Joao Moutinho cut a free-kick across the edge of the area and Ruben Neves fired home.

Jimenez made it 2-0 after 84 minutes, with Trezeguet pulling a goal back in stoppage time.

Villa 0 Wolves 1

27 June, 2020

With fans missing due to the pandemic, a second-half strike from Leander Dendoncker secured the double for Wolves.

Jack Grealish went closest for Villa when he forced Rui Patricio into a save while Diogo Jota squandered a great chance following a loose throw from keeper Orjan Nyland.

Dendoncker settled the contest in the second half with a low finish.

Wolves 0 Villa 1

12 December, 2020

Anwar El Ghazi’s stoppage-time penalty sent the Villa fans home happy.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez made fine saves to deny Daniel Podence and Leander Dendoncker while Fabio Silva saw an effort hit the post.

With five minutes remaining, Douglas Luiz was dismissed after a second yellow card, one of 11 in the match.

El Ghazi then struck from the spot after Nelson Semedo brought down John McGinn.

Wolves had Joao Moutinho sent off in stoppage time.

Villa 0 Wolves 0

6 March, 2021

There was plenty of goalmouth action but no goals.

Villa hit the bar twice through Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa, while Emiliano Martinez denied Pedro Neto.

Wolves’ best chance came when Conor Coady headed against a post and Romain Saiss somehow fired the loose ball over from two yards.

Villa almost claimed a win in stoppage time when Watkins was thwarted by Rui Patricio before Konsa blazed the rebound wide.

Villa 2 Wolves 3

16 October, 2021

A dramatic finale saw Wolves complete an incredible turnaround.

Villa were in charge and cruising when Danny Ings and John McGinn put them 2-0 up.

Romain Saiss gave Wolves hope with 10 minutes remaining, and it was 2-2 five minutes later when Axel Tuanzebe’s clearance went in off Conor Coady.