Wolves and Aston Villa set to benefit from new Premier League five sub rule

Following the first Covid-19 lockdown, the Premier League and EFL permitted clubs to use up to five substitutes when football resumed.

However, since then teams have voted against making the move permanent on a number of occasions.

At a meeting on Thursday, the majority of top flight clubs voted in favourite of the move, which will come into force next season.

Elsewhere in the meeting, the Premier League confirmed the dates of the summer transfer window and gave out new information on updated Covid measures.

From Monday, twice weekly testing will be dropped and only symptomatic individuals will need to be tested.

The Premier League said in a statement: "Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.

"It was also confirmed that the Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on 10 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1 September in line with other European leagues.

"In addition, the Premier League has today updated its remaining COVID-19 measures.

"From 4 April, the League will remove twice-weekly COVID-19 testing of players and staff and move to symptomatic testing only. Other key updates include the removal of the requirement for clinical passports to access previously restricted areas at training grounds and on match days as the Premier League returns to business-as-usual operations.