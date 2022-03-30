Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins vows to grasp every England opportunity

England's Ollie Watkins scores their side's first goal of the game on Tuesday evening

The 26-year-old netted his second international goal on his first start for the Three Lions in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Ivory Coast at Wembley.

Watkins, who admits his club form for Villa this season has been inconsistent, was initially left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest squad before an injury to Tammy Abraham saw him receive a late call.

And he was determined to make the most of the chance. Watkins explained: “My club form has been a little bit inconsistent, so I wasn’t expecting to be in the squad, that happens.

“But when I got the call, I’m always happy to come away with England – work hard and when I knew I was going to get the opportunity I thought I’ve got to take it with both hands. I’ve done all I can on Tuesday and we will go from there.

“I think that’s every boy’s dream to play at a World Cup. It’s where all the superstars play; it’s probably the biggest competition in the world, that’s the dream but I’ve got to take each step at a time.”

Watkins scored 14 goals in his first Premier League season, after joining Villa in a then club-record £33million deal from Brentford. His second campaign in the top flight has proven tougher, though he has still been Villa’s top scorer having netted seven times to this point.

The Exeter City academy product had made six substitute appearances for England prior to Tuesday, scoring on his debut against San Marino a year ago. He tapped home his second international goal from Raheem Sterling's cross to open the scoring in the 30th minute.

Watkins said: “It was an unbelievable feeling to make my first start for England. I was just trying to make the most of every moment out there, not feel any pressure and just play my game.”